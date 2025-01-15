Arvind Kejriwal News: Fresh trouble has emerged for Aam Aadmi Party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls. According to the sources, intelligence agencies have shared a specific input with the Delhi Police signalling danger for the former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal from Khalistani sympathizers.

The intelligence agencies have alerted the Delhi police about the intentions of Khalistani organizations to spoil the atmosphere during the upcoming Assembly polls in the national capital, which are slated to be held on February 5. The results will be declared on February 8. On being asked about the intelligence inputs of threat against him, Kejriwal said, "Jaako rakhe saiyaan maar sake na koi..."

#DelhiElection2025 | On being asked about the intelligence inputs of threat against him, AAP National Convenor & candidate from New Delhi Assembly seat, Arvind Kejriwal says, "Jaako rakhe saiyaan maar sake na koi..." pic.twitter.com/HXnOGuaN8y — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2025

Speaking on the threats, the AAP leader also said, "Upar wala bachayega..." (All mighty will save me).

#DelhiElection2025 | When asked about the intelligence inputs of threat against him, AAP National Convenor & Candidate From New Delhi Assembly Seat Arvind Kejriwal says, "Upar wala bachayega..." pic.twitter.com/PwMusysdip January 15, 2025

This comes on the day when the Union Home Ministry has authorized the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to prosecute him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for his alleged involvement in money laundering related to the liquor scam case.

The sanction order against these Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders was received earlier this month in a fresh development to the case pertaining to the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy for 2021-22.

The move comes as the two leaders are out on bail in the case as the Supreme Court in September last year ordered Arvind Kejriwal to be released on regular bail as well as Manish Sisodia a month ago in August in cases linked to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

The development is significant as a special PMLA court in Delhi had delayed the framing of charges against Arvind Kejriwal after he challenged the trial court's decision to take cognizance of the chargesheet in the absence of specific sanctions for prosecution under PMLA. Meanwhile, Kejriwal is set to file his nomination from the New Delhi Assembly seat today. Ahead of filing nomination, the AAP chief visited Delhi's Valmiki Temple with family.