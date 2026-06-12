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NewsIndiaKEM Hospital student Sejal Pawar submits written apology after viral remarks on cadavers
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KEM Hospital student Sejal Pawar submits written apology after viral remarks on cadavers

The controversy prompted strong backlash on social media and led to the registration of an FIR against her. Maharashtra Cyber Police has also initiated action in the matter.

|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2026, 02:52 PM IST|Source: IANS
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KEM Hospital student Sejal Pawar submits written apology after viral remarks on cadavers (Image Credit: IANS)

Sejal Pawar, a medical student at Mumbai's King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, has submitted a written apology to the institution after a video of her making controversial remarks about cadavers went viral on social media, triggering widespread criticism and legal action.

 Hospital sources said senior doctors were deeply upset by Pawar's comments, particularly because cadavers are voluntarily donated for medical education and are regarded with the utmost respect by the medical fraternity.

According to hospital authorities, Pawar has not been suspended, and no disciplinary action, such as suspension, has been taken against her so far. However, officials indicated that while the institution does not intend to be excessively harsh, it will deal with the matter seriously.

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The senior doctors of the hospital have told her that her statement on social media has hurt them a lot, sources said, adding that the issue concerns the dignity accorded to body donors who make medical education possible.

Pawar, who hails from Pune, came under intense scrutiny after a video clip from a public programme went viral online. In the clip, she allegedly made objectionable remarks related to the private parts of cadavers while discussing a sensitive medical education topic in a light-hearted manner.

The controversy prompted strong backlash on social media and led to the registration of an FIR against her. Maharashtra Cyber Police has also initiated action in the matter.

Taking cognisance of the incident, KEM Hospital ordered an internal inquiry and constituted a committee to examine the issue. The hospital administration directed the panel to submit its report at the earliest.

Amid mounting criticism and institutional scrutiny, earlier, Pawar issued a public apology through a detailed post on Instagram.

"Recently, a video clip of mine has gone viral on social media. After watching the video again, I realised how much my words hurt people's sentiments," she said in a video post.

She acknowledged that the subject she spoke about was highly sensitive and said she never intended to offend anyone.

"I am not going to justify it, never going to take the wrong side. I wanted to come here and make a public apology. I take full responsibility for my mistake," she said.

Calling the episode a major learning experience, Pawar added that as a student, she had learned an important lesson and would ensure that such an incident is never repeated in the future.

The hospital's inquiry report is awaited, while authorities continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the viral video and its impact on public sentiment and medical ethics.

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