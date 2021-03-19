हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
LDF

Kerala Assembly Election 2021: LDF releases manifesto, promises 40 lakh new jobs and pension for housewives

LDF's poll document assures dwelling units will be constructed for all members of tribal and Scheduled Caste communities. 

Kerala Assembly Election 2021: LDF releases manifesto, promises 40 lakh new jobs and pension for housewives
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Thiruvananthapuram: The Ruling CPI(M) led LDF on Friday released its manifesto for the April 6 assembly elections promising to create 40 lakh new jobs for the youth and "pension for all housewives".

The manifesto was released at the AKG centre here by CPI (M) state secretary in charge A Vijayaraghavan, CPI Secretary, Kannan Rajendran and other leaders of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), which is seeking a second straight term.

A Rs 5,000 crore package for coastal area development to protect the shores from erosion, increasing the minimum support price for rubber to Rs 250 a kg, attaining self- sufficiency in production of eggs, milk and vegetables are among assurances in the manifesto.

In his address on the occasion, Vijayaraghavan said pension would be given to all housewives, but did not elaborate.

The social security pension would be increased to Rs 2,500 in phases, he added.

Apart from more houses under the LIFE Mission project for the poor, the poll document also assures dwelling units will be constructed for all members of tribal and Scheduled Caste communities, he said.

He claimed that "the biggest achievement" of the LDF government headed by Pinarayi Vijayan was "corruption- free" governance and said the manifesto has been drawn up keeping in mind its aim to retain power.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
LDFKerala assembly election 2021Kerala electionState election 2021
Next
Story

Punjab government puts all rallies on hold till month-end due to spike in COVID-19 cases

Must Watch

PT18M50S

Bengal Chale Hum: Who is the choice of the voters of Durgapur in West Bengal?