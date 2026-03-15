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NewsIndiaKerala Assembly Election 2026 Full Schedule: Nomination Dates, Voting Time, result day, key candidates and more
KERALA ELECTION DATE

Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Full Schedule: Nomination Dates, Voting Time, result day, key candidates and more

Kerala Assembly Election 2026: The Election Commission of India announced poll dates for the state with voting on 9th April 2026 and declaration of final results on 04th May 2026.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 15, 2026, 04:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Full Schedule: Nomination Dates, Voting Time, result day, key candidates and more

Kerala Assembly Election 2026: The God’s own Country is set for an intense three-way battle between LDF, UDF, and NDA, with key candidates driving high-stakes contests.

In Kerala, the primary contest for 140 seats pits the Left Democratic Front (LDF) against the United Democratic Front (UDF), with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) also competing. The BJP aims to field candidates in about 100 seats, leaving the remaining 40 to allies Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) and Twenty20.

Kerala's electorate totals around 2.70 crore voters, approximately 1.31 crore males, 1.38 crore females, and 277 third-gender voters, as per ECI.

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The Election Commission of India announced polling on April 9th 2026 in a single phase.

Kerala Election Dates: Voting Full Schedule

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 16/03/2026

Last Date of Nominations: 23/03/2026

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 24/03/2026

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 26/ 03/2026

Date of Poll: 09/04/2026

Date of Counting: 04/05/2026

Date before which the election shall be completed: 06/05/2026

Kerala Election Result Date 2026

The counting of votes for 140 assembly polls will take place on 04/05/2026, i.e 4th May, 2026.

Kerala Election 2026 Key Candidates

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 feature high-stakes contests among LDF, UDF, and NDA for 140 seats. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan leads LDF from Dharmadam, facing anti-incumbency challenges from UDF's V.D. Satheesan in Paravur and Shafi Parambil in northern strongholds.
NDA fields BJP heavyweights like Rajeev Chandrasekhar and V. Muraleedharan, allied with Twenty20's Sabu M. Jacob, targeting breakthroughs in central and south Kerala. AAP adds fresh faces like Dr. Celine Philip.

Kerala Election 2021 Results

The final resuls will be declared on 4th May, 2026 after counting of votes.

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly polls, the LDF won a second term straight, grabbing 99 of 140 seats with nearly 45% votes, led by CM Pinarayi Vijayan's win in Dharmadam.
UDF secured 41 seats shining with V.D. Satheesan in Paravur and Shafi Parambil in Palakkad; BJP's NDA took 12% votes but no seats.
 

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