Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Rahul Gandhi's 30-seat 'UDF Blitz' explained; focus on Rs 3,000 pension & free travel

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: As the Kerala Assembly elections are nearing, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has commenced a high-level, two-day "blitzkrieg"-style campaign to signal the United Democratic Front's (UDF) substantial strategic plan for the upcoming elections. This high-energy campaign was created to cover almost 30 Assembly constituencies and is considered the opposition's last opportunity to build a solid lead in a very competitive electoral landscape.

The campaign commenced with a high-level "war room reset" in the state capital, where Gandhi consulted with senior Congress officials to finalize booth-level coordination and honed the messaging for the campaign.

Five Hubs in Under 24 Hours: The Central Kerala Surge

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On Day 1, Gandhi travelled through the heart of Central Kerala with a demanding schedule with the intent to demonstrate both the size and urgency of this campaign. The itinerary on Day 1 consisted of the following major components:

- Strategy and rallies: Several major public speaking events in Adoor and Pathanamthitta.

- High Visibility Campaign: A large road show in Puthupally followed by a corner reception in Kanjikuzhi.

- Conclusion: The day was capped off with a late-evening political rally at Athirampuzha.

The goal of the Congress camping was to demonstrate an "undeniable political blitz" and provide a political offensive to the current LDF government by touching five politically sensitive constituencies within a twenty-four-hour period.

By making contact with five important political areas within a time frame of only 24 hours, the Congress team was making a clear move toward a “political offensive” against both incumbent LDF and challenger BJP.

Going North: Unity of Purpose

Day two of this campaign takes the action to the northern part of the state, where Gandhi is scheduled to visit 6 more Assembly districts, with the objective of creating an image of unity and organizational strength by organizing two major roadshows along with AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal and other senior members of the UDF.

The tight scheduling is also part of an overall plan to have Congress leaders spotted in all parts of Kerala during this last, and most important, phase of the 2026 state election.

Welfare Plan: ₹3,000 Monthly for Senior Citizens: Free Travel

At the forefront of Gandhi’s speeches is the UDF’s “Guarantee Card," which is intended to offer a basis for differences between the UDF and LDF concerning welfare programs. Significant campaign themes include:

Guaranteed Monthly Support : Senior citizens will receive a guarantee of ₹3,000 per month.

: Senior citizens will receive a guarantee of ₹3,000 per month. Travel : Free bus travel for women throughout Kerala.

: Free bus travel for women throughout Kerala. Financial Assistance: Direct cash transfers based on the Congress’s experience in other states.

Waiting for a Historic Mandate

The extent of the outreach program has created a high level of optimism among UDF members. Some party members are less than encouraged about the possibility of a significant electoral win by the UDF.

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