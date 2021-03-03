हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
election 2021

Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: BJP forms state election committee, includes 'Metroman' E Sreedharan

Besides Surendran and Sreedharan, union minister V Muraleedharan, BJP national vice president A P Abdullakutty, former state presidents Kummanam Rajasekharan, O Rajagopal MLA, C K Padmanabhan and P K Krishnadas are the prominent members of the committee.

Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: BJP forms state election committee, includes &#039;Metroman&#039; E Sreedharan
File photo (PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala BJP on Wednesday constituted a 16-member state election committee for the April 6 assembly polls, with 'Metroman' E Sreedharan, who joined the party recently, being one of them.

BJP state president K Surendran said in a statement that the committee was constituted with the permission of the party's national president J P Nadda.

Besides Surendran and Sreedharan, union minister V Muraleedharan, BJP national vice president A P Abdullakutty, former state presidents Kummanam Rajasekharan, O Rajagopal MLA, C K Padmanabhan and P K Krishnadas are the prominent members of the committee.

While senior leader and state vice president Shobha Surendran's name was missing from the list, Mahila Morcha state president Nivedita Subrahmanian has found a place in the committee.

The panel also has some special invitees, including the party's in-charge C P Radhakrishnan and his deputy Sunil Kumar.

Sreedharan, the architect of the Delhi Metro, had formally joined the BJP on February 25 in the presence of Union Minister R K Singh at a function at Changaramkulam in Malappuram district when the 'Vijay Yatra' led by Surendran reached there.

Earlier, he said that the people of Kerala are fed up with the corruption, scandals, and nepotism and claimed that BJP can rid the state of these things.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
election 2021Kerala Assembly election 2021Kerala electionE Sreedharan
Next
Story

'Never aspired for power, post or authority', says VK Sasikala as she quits politics

Must Watch

PT22M31S

Deshhit: Watch nation's top news in detail; March 03, 2021