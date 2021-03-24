Love Jihad, Sabarimala, Jobs feature in BJP manifesto for Kerala assembly polls

Thiruvananthapuram: Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday (March 24) released the manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in Kerala.

The highlights of the manifesto included legislations for "Love Jihad" and Sabarimala temple. The party has promised to offer employment for at least one person from each family. It also mentions the distribution of free laptops to high school students.

"Our manifesto is progressive, dynamic, aspirational and developmental oriented. Kerala was waiting for such a manifesto," said Union Minister Prakash Javedkar while unveiling the manifesto.

"The manifesto guarantees employment to at least one from each family, terrorism free Kerala, hunger-free Kerala, Sabarimala legislation, free laptop to high school students, Love Jihad legislation," he added.

Javadekar accused the Left-ruled state government of hijacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development projects.

"Pinarayi government has started hijacking central government schemes by making little modifications and taking credit," the union minister alleged.

Javadekar said the landless SC/ST community members will get five acres for agriculture purposes. The manifesto also promised six cooking gas cylinders free to all BPL families.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hit out at the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) governments and said that they have made Kerala a hub of corruption.

Shah also attacked Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the gold scam and asked if the prime accused of the case works in his office.

Shah also slammed the state government over the handling of Kerala floods and alleged that they called the Army very late for help 'only for their own political mileage'.

