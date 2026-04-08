Kerala Assembly elections 2026: Key constituencies, top candidates, full schedule | CHECK

Campaigning for the Kerala Assembly elections concluded on 7 April, with party leaders making final efforts to engage voters ahead of polling on 9 April. The state, governed by the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) for the past decade, has seen the ruling alliance retain power in 2021 with 99 seats, the first incumbent government to win consecutive terms since 1977.

Kerala’s 140 constituencies will vote in a single phase from 7.00 am to 6.00 pm, with voters in the queue before 6.00 pm allowed to cast their ballots. The Chief Electoral Officer, Rathan U Kelkar, confirmed that all preparations, including logistical and administrative arrangements, have been completed.

A total of 2.71 crore voters are eligible to participate, with 883 candidates contesting. Authorities have set up 30,495 polling booths, including 24 auxiliary booths for stations with more than 1,200 voters. Of these, 2,040 booths have been identified as vulnerable. Notably, 352 polling stations will be managed entirely by women, and 37 will be operated by persons with disabilities. Home voting has been largely completed, with 98% cast, and 95% of postal ballots have been processed.

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Top Candidates to Watch:

Pinarayi Vijayan (LDF) – Veteran leader and incumbent Chief Minister, contesting from Dharmadam for a third term.

V D Satheesan (UDF) – Leader of the Opposition, contesting from Paravur, a seat he has held since 2001.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar (BJP) – Former Union Minister and Kerala BJP president, contesting from Nemom.

KK Shailaja (LDF) – Former health minister, renowned for handling Nipah and COVID-19 crises, contesting from Peravoor.

Ramesh Chennithala (UDF) – Senior Congress leader, contesting from Haripad, a seat held since 2011.

V Muraleedharan (BJP) – Former Union Minister, contesting from Kazhakootam as part of BJP’s effort to expand in Kerala.

Veena George (LDF) – Health Minister, contesting from Aranmula, known for her public health management.

Chandy Oommen (UDF) – Son of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, contesting from Puthuppally, won in 2023 bypolls.

V Sivankutty (LDF) – Education Minister, contesting from Nemom, reclaimed the seat from BJP in 2021.

Sunny Joseph (UDF) – Senior Congress leader, contesting from Peravoor, known for grassroots engagement.

Polling for essential services personnel has already begun, with 40% of personnel having exercised their franchise. The CEO reiterated that 9 April will be a paid holiday under Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, applicable to all employees.

The Election Commission has prohibited exit polls until 6.30 pm on 9 April, and opinion polls are banned from 6 pm on polling day. Postal ballots are with returning officers, and special arrangements have been made for voters to cast them at designated centres. A control room has also been established to address any election-related issues.

The 2026 elections mark a pivotal moment for democratic processes across India, including state assemblies, local body polls, and by-elections, with potential implications for national politics. Voters are advised to follow verified updates for candidate profiles, voting procedures, and results.