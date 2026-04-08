Kerala Assembly polls 2026: Voting date, time, booth details, helpline numbers

With the Kerala Assembly elections just days away, preparations are in full swing for one of the state’s most significant democratic exercises. Voters across all 140 constituencies will head to the polls in a single phase, with authorities urging citizens to be well-informed before casting their ballot.

Polling date and timings

Voting will take place on April 9, with polling stations open from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm. Those who are in the queue before the closing time will still be allowed to vote.

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Under Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, all eligible voters are entitled to a paid holiday on polling day. This applies across sectors, including daily wage and casual workers, and employers who fail to comply may face penalties.

Checking your details and locating your booth

Voters are advised to confirm their names in the electoral roll in advance through the Chief Electoral Officer Kerala website or the National Voters’ Service Portal. Using the EPIC number, electors can also find details of their assigned polling station.

Polling booths are typically set up in nearby schools or government buildings. The exact location can be found on the voter information slip or through the Voter Helpline app.

Documents required

The voter information slip is only meant as a guide and cannot be used as identity proof. Voters must carry one valid photo ID, such as:

Voter ID card (EPIC)

Aadhaar card

PAN card

Driving licence

Passport

MGNREGA job card

Step-by-step voting process

At the polling station, the process is carried out in stages:

The first polling officer verifies the voter’s name and identity

The second officer marks indelible ink and records the voter’s signature or thumb impression

The third officer activates the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM)

Inside the voting compartment, the voter presses the button next to their chosen candidate’s symbol on the EVM. A beep confirms that the vote has been recorded, and a slip is briefly displayed in the VVPAT window.

Know your candidate

Voters can also access details about candidates, including any criminal cases, through the “Know Your Candidate” app developed by the Election Commission of India. The app is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

New facilities for voters

Special provisions have been introduced to improve accessibility and convenience:

Home voting is available for senior citizens aged 85 and above, as well as persons with disabilities (PwD) with at least 40 per cent disability

The Voter Helpline app can be used to check crowd levels at selected polling stations in real time

Exit poll restrictions

The Election Commission has prohibited the conduct and publication of exit polls from 7:00 am on April 9 until 6:30 pm on April 29, covering all states going to the polls during this period.

Counting of votes

The counting process will begin on May 4, 2026, starting with postal ballots cast by senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and essential service personnel. Counting will be conducted at designated centres under the supervision of returning officers.

Voters can follow live updates and constituency-wise trends through the Voter Helpline app and official Election Commission platforms once counting begins.

With polling day approaching, officials have encouraged voters to plan ahead, carry valid identification, and take part in the electoral process without confusion or delay.