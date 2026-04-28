Kerala band today latest update: Normal life disrupted as protesters force closure of shops, banks over Nithin Raj death case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A statewide shutdown protest, demanding justice in the death of Nithin Raj, a student of Azhikode Dental College in Kannur, disrupted normal life across Kerala on Tuesday, triggering traffic chaos, isolated clashes, and renewed criticism of the state’s entrenched shutdown culture. The hartal, which began at 6 a.m., was organised by the 'Justice for Nithin Raj Action Council' along with Dalit and Adivasi organisations.

Nithin Raj died by suicide after jumping from a college building on April 10. His family and friends have accused faculty members of subjecting the 22-year-old to persistent caste-based discrimination and harassment. Protesters raised demands including the implementation of the Rohith Vemula Act, Rs 10 crore compensation for the victim’s family, and cancellation of the college’s affiliation.

In Thiruvananthapuram, one of the worst-affected regions, traffic was brought to a near standstill along the national highway from Kazhakkoottam to Kaniyapuram after activists blocked vehicles.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Students appearing for the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) and patients heading to hospitals were among those stranded. Several candidates risked missing their exams, which required them to report at centres by 9 a.m. Protests turned tense in parts of the capital, with clashes reported between police and hartal supporters in Kaniyapuram as authorities attempted to clear the blockade.

In Thampanoor, arguments broke out when police moved to allow KSRTC buses to operate. In Neyyattinkara, those blocking buses were detained and removed. Elsewhere, vehicle blockades were reported in Adoor, Nedumangad, Idukki, and Kannur’s Pazhayangadi.

While private vehicles were gradually allowed through following police intervention, buses remained largely off the roads in several areas. Two-wheelers, however, were permitted in many places. At a few places, commercial banks were also forced to shut their shutters.

Despite widespread disruption, Kozhikode district remained relatively unaffected, with private and city buses continuing services and no major incidents reported.

In one instance, highlighting the mixed response, police in Thiruvananthapuram assisted a woman needing urgent medical care by transporting her to the hospital in a police vehicle after she was unable to proceed.

The hartal once again underscores a persistent paradox in Kerala.

Despite repeated strict observations by the Kerala High Court against disruptive shutdowns, such protests continue to paralyse public life, impacting students, patients, and daily wage earners the most.

Traders’ bodies had announced non-cooperation, but enforcement on the ground remained uneven.

As the state grapples with balancing the right to protest and the right to mobility, Tuesday’s events serve as a stark reminder that hartals, often described as Kerala’s enduring curse, remain deeply embedded in its political culture.