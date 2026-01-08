Kerala Beggar Dies After Accident, Found Carrying Over Rs 4.5 Lakh In Cash

A surprising incident has come to light in Kerala, where a beggar who died following a road accident in Alappuzha was found to be carrying more than Rs 4.5 lakh in cash. The money was recovered from a container believed to belong to the man, who was well known in Charummoot and nearby areas.

What Exactly Happened?

According to the reports of NDTV, The incident took place on Monday night when the man met with a road accident and was injured. Local residents took him to a hospital for treatment. However, he left the hospital on his own without informing anyone. Hospital records mention that he identified himself as Anil Kishore.

On Tuesday morning, Kishore was found dead outside a shop. His body was sent for post-mortem examination. A container found near the body was later taken to the police station for inspection.

According to NDTV, when officials opened the container in the presence of local panchayat member Philip Umman, they were taken aback to find it filled with a large amount of cash. The total money recovered was over Rs 4.5 lakh, which included banned Rs 2,000 notes along with some foreign currency. Police officials said the cash had been carefully stored inside plastic tins kept in the container.

Local residents said Kishore was a familiar face in the area and was often seen begging daily, usually asking for money to buy food. They added that no one ever imagined that he was carrying such a huge sum of money with him. Panchayat member Philip Umman said the discovery came as a complete shock to everyone in the locality.

Police further stated that the recovered cash will be submitted to the court as per procedure, irrespective of whether any family members come forward to claim it or not.