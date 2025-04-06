Kerala BJP Chief Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Church Land Remark, Says 'Owning Land Is Not Crime, But...'

Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticized the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over their remark alleging that the central government is targeting Catholic Church land following the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's remark, Chandrasekhar slammed LoP and said, "One thing I recommend to Constitution-waving, India-bashing Rahul Gandhi is that he reads and learns the constitution before he uses it for his Congress politics of lies."

Chandrasekhar added that owning land is not a crime but grabbing it from people is wrong.

"Owning land is not a crime just as vast amounts of land is owned by Railways, Army, Plantation owners etc. However, grabbing it from people as Cong leaders in Karnataka do and Waqf tried to do is wrong." Chandrasekhar wrote on X.

Rahul Gandhi On Church Land

On Saturday, a Congress leader launched a snatching attack on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), stating that after the passage of the Waqf Bill in Parliament, the focus has now shifted to Catholic Church land.

Congress leader shared a post on X, stating that while the Waqf Bill targets Muslims, now, it sets a precedent to target other communities in the future.

"I had said that the Waqf Bill attacks Muslims now but sets a precedent to target other communities in the future," he wrote.

Gandhi further criticised the RSS for shifting its focus to Christians after the passage of the Waqf Bill, stating, "It didn’t take long for the RSS to turn its attention to Christians. The Constitution is the only shield that protects our people from such attacks - and it is our collective duty to defend it."