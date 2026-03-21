Kerala's Robin Zain viral video: Why this 13-Year-Old's Ganesha Stuti during Ramadan is topping trends

In Kerala, a heartwarming video of 13-year-old Robin Zain performing a Ganesha stuti right before his Iftar has gone viral. The joy experienced throughout the country while celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr through various means and traditional gaiety is found throughout this clip. Robin has quickly become a symbol of communal harmony across the globe.

Robin, seated at a decorated Iftar table in anticipation of his meal (complete with traditional foods such as fruits, samosas, and sweet treats), performs the bhajan Gananayakaya with incredible grace and poise instead of sitting quietly, waiting for the evening Azaan.

Robin honouring Lord Ganesha while observing Ramadan has touched the hearts of millions. His message of humanity (manushyatvam) and respect for fellow beings know no religious boundaries, and the video portrays that faith and the arts can exist in harmony in a diverse society.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Social media completely embraced Robin's family's effort to raise a well-rounded child and provided overwhelmingly positive comments.

Robin Zain is sitting at an ornamental Iftar meal prepared with traditional foods such as fruit, samosas, and sweets, all waiting for the evening Azaan as he sings the well-known devotional song "Gananayakaya" in a fine manner.

His singing while celebrating the holy month of Ramadan as a child, observing the holy month and at the same time honouring Lord Ganesha, has touched millions of people worldwide. There are many viewers who find this to illustrate how regardless of what we believe, there is room for both faith and art within a culturally diverse world.

'True 'secularism'—Online discussion

Online users have had a very positive response to the video of Robin Zain performing. The online discussion regarding the video has included:

'The Real Kerala Story'—Many online users considered the video to be a true representation of Kerala's long-established tradition of pluralism in religion.

Artistic appreciation: Many prominent figures from the Kerala film and television industry have reposted the video, with positive comments about Robin's vocal ability and his "pure soul" in singing the song.

A lesson in unity - " This child has understood at 13 years of age what many take a lifetime to learn - that there is only one God, and that is why we must show one another love and respect" was written by one person in a viral comment.

ALSO READ | Why your suitcase breaks: Viral O'Hare Airport footage reveals shocking behind-the-scenes baggage treatment | VIDEO