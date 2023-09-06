Kerala Bumper Lottery Result 06-09-2023: Fifty Fifty FF-64 Wednesday Lucky Draw Result Declared- Check Complete Winners List Here
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Wednesday 06-09-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is Kerala "FIFTY FIFTY" Lottery. Every Wednesday at 3 PM, the Kerala "FIFTY FIFTY" lottery draw is conducted. scroll down for the complete list of winning digits provided below.
Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 06-09-2023: The lottery department announced the Kerala "FIFTY FIFTY FF-64" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, September 06, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "FIFTY FIFTY FF-64" is out now. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 1 Crore.
Check Kerala Lottery Result Fifty Fifty FF-64 Lucky Draw Live And Latest Updates
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-64 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8000: To Be Announced
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced
