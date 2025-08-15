Kerala Bumper Lottery Result Today 15-08-2025: Suvarna Keralam SK-16 Lucky Draw Friday OUT At 3 PM - 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List Here

​Kerala Lottery Results Friday 15-08-2025: The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the Suvarna Keralam SK-16 results on Friday, August 08. The draw will take place at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Participants have a chance to win big prizes, including Rs 1 crore for the first prize, Rs 30 lakh for the second, and Rs 25 lakh for the third. The draw will be conducted in front of an independent panel to ensure fairness and transparency.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 15-08-2025 AUGUST TODAY: SUVARNA KERALAM SK-16 BUMPER LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

LUCKY WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY WINNING NUMBER FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY WINNING NUMBER FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE: To Be Announced

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 4TH PRIZE OF Rs 5000 : To Be Announced

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 5TH PRIZE OF Rs 2000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 15-08-2025 AUGUST TODAY: SUVARNA KERALAM SK-16 BUMPER LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)

3rd Prize: ₹25,00,000 (25 Lakh)

4th Prize: ₹15,00000 (15 Lakh)

5th Prize: ₹1,00,000 (1 Lakh)

6th Prize: ₹5,000

7th Prize: ₹1,000

8th Prize: ₹500

9th Prize: ₹100

10th Prize: ₹ 50

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)