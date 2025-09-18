Kerala Bumper Lottery Result Today 18-09-2025: Karunya Plus KN-590 Thursday Lucky Draw - Check Complete Winners List
Kerala Lottery Results Thursday 18-09-2025: The Kerala State Lottery Department is announcing the Karunya Plus KN-590 draw results today, September 18, 2025, from Thiruvananthapuram. With 108 lakh tickets across 12 series, the top prize is ₹1 Crore, followed by ₹30 Lakhs and ₹5 Lakhs. Scroll down to check the complete winners list.
Kerala Lottery Results Thursday 18-09-2025 : The Kerala State Lottery Department, on behalf of the Kerala government, is conducting the “Karunya Plus KN-590” lucky draw today, Thursday, September 18, 2025. The draw is being held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for Karunya Plus KN-590 will be announced shortly. A total of 108 lakh tickets were printed for sale this week across 12 different series. Buyers are eagerly waiting to check if they hold the winning ticket worth ₹1 Crore. Stay connected here for the live update of Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-590 results.
Kerala Lottery Result 18-09-2025 September: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-590 Draw
LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5000 ARE: To Be Announced
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers Below)
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 18-09-2025 September: KARUNYA PLUS KN-590 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs. 1 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 30 Lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakhs
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 200
9th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 5,000
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The information provided here is purely for reference and results are updated for transparency. Zee News does not encourage or promote lottery in any form.)
