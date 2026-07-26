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Kerala bus crash: 1 dead, 20 injured as speeding private bus overturns on NH 66

One person was killed and around 20 were injured after a private bus overturned near Kuttippuram on Sunday. Read the latest updates on the rescue operations and injuries.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 03:38 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 03:38 PM IST
Kerala bus crash: 1 dead, 20 injured as speeding private bus overturns on NH 66
Image Credit: ANI.

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