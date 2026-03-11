Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3025852https://zeenews.india.com/india/kerala-cm-flags-cooking-gas-shortage-seeks-central-intervention-for-price-relief-3025852.html
NewsIndiaKerala CM flags cooking gas shortage; seeks central intervention for price relief
KERALA CM VIJAYAN

Kerala CM flags cooking gas shortage; seeks central intervention for price relief

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said concerns over the supply of LPG have intensified against the backdrop of the ongoing tensions in West Asia.

|Last Updated: Mar 11, 2026, 03:03 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kerala CM flags cooking gas shortage; seeks central intervention for price reliefKerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo: IANS)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday expressed concern over the availability and rising cost of cooking gas in the country, warning that the situation could place an increasing burden on ordinary households and disrupt the service sector if not addressed urgently. 

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said concerns over the supply of LPG have intensified against the backdrop of the ongoing tensions in West Asia.

He pointed out that the recent hike in cooking gas prices has already added to the financial strain on common families.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Vijayan noted that reports are emerging from various parts of Kerala about shortages in the supply of domestic LPG cylinders.

The situation has been further aggravated by the restriction that limits the booking interval for domestic LPG connections to 27 days, making it difficult for many households to access timely refills.

The Chief Minister also warned that uncertainty in LPG availability could affect the state's hospitality and food service sector, including hotels and restaurants.

These establishments play a crucial role in meeting the food requirements of migrant workers and others who travel between districts, many of whom rely on such facilities for daily meals.

"If disruptions in gas supply continue, several establishments may be forced to suspend operations," he said, citing concerns raised by the trading community.

Vijayan further pointed out that the situation is particularly worrying as the demand for cooking gas typically rises during the month of Ramzan, when many households require additional fuel for meal preparation.

In view of the circumstances affecting both ordinary consumers and the business community, the Chief Minister urged the Central government to intervene immediately to ensure adequate LPG supply and to mitigate the impact of the price increase.

He also called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps to guarantee sufficient LPG availability for both domestic consumers and commercial establishments such as hotels and restaurants.

Vijayan suggested that the Centre consider providing subsidies from budgetary resources if necessary to create a protective mechanism that would cushion consumers from rising prices and supply disruptions.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Real Estate news
Notice issued to Signature Global after 7 labourers die at Gurugram site
Auto news
Special Lok Adalat 2026: Settle your traffic challans with huge discounts
US-Iran war
How long can India handle US-Iran war as exports choke, oil prices surge
Iran-Israel-US war
Iran spent one-third of 2026 in internet blackout: Report
Ali Larijani
'Beware lest you be the ones to vanish': Khamenei’s aide Larijani warns Trump
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 schedule delay: BCCI secretary shares update, reveals likely date
Amul products
1.5 lakh kg Amul products destroyed after Jaipur found altering expiry dates
Indigo
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers resigns three months after mass flight cancellations
National Stock Exchange
NSE directs brokers to report, remit excess STT collected
IRIS Dena
Govt dismisses Turkish report claiming India shared Iranian ship's location