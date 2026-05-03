Kerala CM Vijayan quietly drops 'Chief Minister' from his bio - One night before results

The night before the results of the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan quietly made a change to his social media bio. The words “Chief Minister” were removed. In their place appeared: “Politburo Member, Communist Party of India (Marxist).” The change took just a few seconds. However, it may take much longer to grasp what it signifies. In politics, a leader rarely, if ever, removes their designation on the eve of election results without reason.

Votes for the Kerala Assembly elections will be counted on May 4, coinciding with results from Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry. Pinarayi Vijayan's performance in his own constituency, Dharmadam, will be the primary focus of the evening. Kerala voted in a single phase on April 9, with turnout reaching 78.27 percent.

Read More: Finally, hammered and sickled? Will history end for India's Left in Kerala, its last stronghold, on May 4?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Dharmadam constituency has been a Left stronghold for years. Vijayan first contested the seat in 2016 and won by a margin of 30,905 votes, securing 87,329 votes. His UDF rival, Mambaram Divakaran, received 50,424. Five years later, the hold grew stronger. In 2021, Vijayan secured 95,522 votes - 59.8 percent of the total polled. UDF candidate C. Raghunathan finished a distant second with 28.4 percent.

Kerala has been under LDF rule since 2016 under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who secured a second consecutive term in the 2021 assembly elections. This year, Vijayan is chasing a historic third consecutive term. The UDF has fielded V.P. Abdul Rasheed against him, while the BJP has put up K. Ranjith. Both parties are treating Dharmadam as more than a symbolic contest.

Exit poll predictions

Exit polls released after voting pointed to trouble for the LDF statewide. Axis My India projected a UDF win of 78 to 90 seats in the 140-member Assembly, with the LDF at 49 to 62 and the BJP-led NDA at zero to three. People’s Pulse placed the UDF at 75 to 85 seats and the LDF at 55 to 60. JVC gave the UDF 72 to 84 seats, the LDF 52 to 60, and the NDA three to eight.

The LDF enters this count as the incumbent. It won 99 of 140 seats in 2021, with the CPI(M) alone securing 62. That result broke a long-standing pattern of the state alternating between the two fronts every five years. Vijayan was sworn in as Chief Minister for a second term.

Whether he secures a third term is now a question of numbers. The bio has already changed. The votes have not yet been counted.