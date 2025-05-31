New Delhi: A Kerala community in Dubai is facing intense backlash on social media for warmly welcoming former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi at a recent event. The community's hospitality has been slammed, particularly given Afridi's past remarks criticizing the Indian Army's handling of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

A video circulating on social media shows Shahid Afridi being warmly welcomed on stage by a Kerala community in Dubai. The crowd erupts in loud cheers as Afridi addresses the gathering, praising "the Kerala part of India and its food". The community members enthusiastically chant "Boom Boom", Afridi's iconic nickname, prompting him to respond with a smile, "Hogaya Boom Boom".

The community's gesture has been met with sharp criticism online, with many calling it "shameful" and questioning their judgment. The backlash comes amid India's continued efforts to combat Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and Afridi's controversial remarks have added fuel to the fire.

Afridi's Controversial Remarks

Amidst allegations of Pakistani terror groups' involvement in the Pahalgam attack, Shahid Afridi sparked further controversy by criticizing the Indian Army, calling them "incompetent". His remarks drew widespread criticism, particularly given the scrutiny on Pakistan's role in the attack. The Indian government responded by blocking Afridi's YouTube and X accounts, citing his inflammatory comments.

In a talk show, Afridi questioned the Indian Army's effectiveness, stating, "You have an army of 800,000 stationed in Kashmir, yet such an incident occurred. This indicates a complete failure in ensuring the safety of your citizens – you are ineffective and incompetent." These comments have been widely condemned, and Afridi's warm reception by a Kerala community in Dubai was met with disapproval from many social media users.

How Netizens React

A video on social media sparked outrage, with users slamming the Kerala community's decision to welcome Shahid Afridi, saying, "What a shame!! – Desperate Keralites welcome this anti-India Pakistani with 'Boom Boom' at an event in Dubai, especially after the Pahalgam terror attack and his venomous stance against India."

The community's gesture drew sharp criticism online, with many questioning their judgment given Afridi's controversial remarks and the timing of the event.

The video sparked a wave of criticism on social media, with one user remarking, "Looks like some folks have forgotten what it means to be Indian." Another user chimed in, "Can't believe they're fetting someone who's been trash-talking our country. Total fail."

The Kerala community's decision to welcome Shahid Afridi was widely panned, with many calling it a betrayal of national pride. The backlash was swift and merciless, with users expressing their disgust and disappointment at the community's actions.