Kerala Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Faces Rape Attempt Allegation; Party Rules Out His Resignation

The controversy surrounding Youth Congress leader and first-time MLA Rahul Mamkootathil continues to escalate, with both the BJP and CPI(M) demanding his resignation over serious allegations, including claims from a woman that he forced her into an abortion. Following mounting pressure, Mamkootathil stepped down as Youth Congress state president, though the move was presented as his personal choice. While senior Congress leaders expressed disappointment over his conduct, his close associates attempted to shield him.

Despite the storm, the Congress party has firmly rejected calls for him to vacate his MLA seat, arguing that there is “no situation” warranting such action. Leaders pointed to precedents like CPI(M) MLA Mukesh, who remained in office despite facing grave charges. Instead, the party has limited disciplinary measures to the organisational level and set up a probe committee.

Police, however, have so far refrained from registering a case, citing insufficient evidence. A complaint filed by a CPI(M) sympathiser lawyer was based solely on media reports, and legal experts warned that proceeding without stronger proof could collapse in court. Officers noted that further steps would depend on fresh evidence or testimony from the woman heard in leaked audio recordings.

The matter took another controversial turn when Congress MP V.K. Sreekandan made remarks widely criticised as victim-shaming. He questioned the credibility of the complainant, citing photographs of her with ministers, and alleged a political conspiracy behind the timing of the charges. He also dismissed leaked audio clips as unreliable in the “age of AI-generated content.” Responding, Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty challenged Sreekandan to release the “so-called pictures with ministers.”

Meanwhile, Mamkootathil’s resignation has triggered a race for the Youth Congress leadership. Among the frontrunners are IYC state vice presidents Abin Varkey and O.J. Janish, IYC national secretary Binu Chulliyil, and former KSU state president K.M. Abhijith. Party insiders, however, suggest that Varkey’s chances are slim, as several key posts in the Congress organisation are already held by members of minority communities.