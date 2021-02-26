हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shashi Tharoor

Kerala Congress MP Shashi Tharoor pulls auto-rickshaw in protest against fuel price hike - WATCH

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday protested against the rising fuel prices by “pulling an auto-rickshaw with a rope” in Thiruvananthapuram.

Tharoor took to the streets in his constituency and led hundreds of auto-rickshaw drivers. The Congress MP symbolically pulled a three-wheeler with a rope to express protest against the soaring petrol and diesel prices.

Tharoor, while addressing the drivers, said, "Where the burden of fuel tax is proving unsustainable for the 'aam aadmi'. It`s unconscionable that Indians pay 260 per cent tax on their fuel while Americans, for instance, pay 20 per cent. Fuel taxes affect all other prices.

Later he tweeted, "Symbolically pulled an auto-rickshaw in Thiruvananthapuram to protest extortionate fuel taxes & the failure of both Central & State governments to reduce their share of the loot. Over a hundred autos joined the protest under the auspices of INTUC..."

