Kerala CPI-M leaders have amassed huge wealth, says Union Minister Muraleedharan

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 26 (IANS) In wake of the spat that has broken out between the two top CPI-M leaders in Kerala, Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said that it has now come to light how the party leaders have amassed huge wealth.

The tiff now has been labelled `Jayarajan Vs Jayarajan`.

Since Saturday, there is turmoil in the state`s ruling CPI-M after P. Jayarajan at the meetings of the top brass, alleged that Left Democratic Front convenor and former State Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan and his family had "amassed huge wealth".

"It`s time to make an assessment of the assets that have been garnered by the CPI-M leaders and for that, one will have to find out the asset base of their leaders before and after becoming legislators/ministers. What has now come out in the name of E.P. Jayarajan is only a tip of the iceberg," Muraleedharan, who is a senior BJP leader, said.

"Where did E.P.Jayarajan and his family get this huge source of funds? The practise of the CPI-M conducting a probe and closing the issue will not be accepted. Does Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have the guts to initiate a proper probe and it`s on account of such things that the Enforcement Directorate comes into the state," he added.

E.P. Jayarajan`s son and wife are directors of a company, which owns a Rs 30 crore ayurveda resort in Kannur, that was opened in 2019 and this was what P. Jayarajan had indicated.

On Monday, close aides of E.P. Jayarajan accused P. Jayarajan of having links with a gold smuggling gang and having failed to submit proper account statements of election expenses, when he was the CPI-M candidate during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

(The above article is sourced from news agency IANS. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency IANS is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

Live TV