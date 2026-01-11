Kerala Crime Branch Arrests Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil In Rape Case

Kerala Police Crime Branch arrested expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil late Saturday night from a Palakkad hotel over a fresh rape complaint, according to Kerala Police.

The Palakkad MLA was brought to Pathanamthitta's AR Camp for questioning and will appear before Thiruvalla Judicial Magistrate's Court post-interrogation.

On December 12, the first rape case against Mamkootathil was transferred from Thiruvananthapuram City Police to the State Crime Branch, now handling both complaints under AIG Poonguzhali's supervision.

Both rape cases against expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil now fall under Assistant Inspector General Poonguzhali, who already led the second probe following the December 12 transfer.

Kerala Police registered the FIR based on a woman's allegations of sexual assault, rape under false marriage promise, and coerced abortion; initially filed at Nedumangad

Valiyamala station, it was shifted to Nemom Police Station as the incidents occurred under its jurisdiction.

On December 6, the Kerala High Court, bench by Justice K Babu, stayed expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil's arrest pending his anticipatory bail plea, scheduling detailed arguments for December 15.

Mamkootathil approached the High Court after the Thiruvananthapuram Principal Sessions Court rejected his anticipatory bail application.

The case against expelled MLA Rahul Mamkootathil lists severe non-bailable offenses under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 64 rape, 64(2) repeated rape on same woman, 64(f) rape by trusted person, 64(h) rape knowing pregnancy, 64(m) repeated rape, plus Section 89 forced miscarriage, Section 316 breach of trust, and IT Act Section 68(e) offensive digital content.

(with ANI inputs)