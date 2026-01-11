Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3005456https://zeenews.india.com/india/kerala-crime-branch-arrests-palakkad-mla-rahul-mamkootathil-in-rape-case-3005456.html
NewsIndiaKerala Crime Branch Arrests Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil In Rape Case
KERALA MLA RAHUL MAMKOOTATHIL

Kerala Crime Branch Arrests Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil In Rape Case

Kerala Crime Branch arrested expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil late Saturday night from a Palakkad hotel over a fresh rape complaint.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 11, 2026, 10:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kerala Crime Branch Arrests Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil In Rape Case(Image: ANI)

Kerala Police Crime Branch arrested expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil late Saturday night from a Palakkad hotel over a fresh rape complaint, according to Kerala Police.

The Palakkad MLA was brought to Pathanamthitta's AR Camp for questioning and will appear before Thiruvalla Judicial Magistrate's Court post-interrogation.

On December 12, the first rape case against Mamkootathil was transferred from Thiruvananthapuram City Police to the State Crime Branch, now handling both complaints under AIG Poonguzhali's supervision.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Both rape cases against expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil now fall under Assistant Inspector General Poonguzhali, who already led the second probe following the December 12 transfer.

Kerala Police registered the FIR based on a woman's allegations of sexual assault, rape under false marriage promise, and coerced abortion; initially filed at Nedumangad

Valiyamala station, it was shifted to Nemom Police Station as the incidents occurred under its jurisdiction.

On December 6, the Kerala High Court, bench by Justice K Babu, stayed expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil's arrest pending his anticipatory bail plea, scheduling detailed arguments for December 15.

Mamkootathil approached the High Court after the Thiruvananthapuram Principal Sessions Court rejected his anticipatory bail application.
The case against expelled MLA Rahul Mamkootathil lists severe non-bailable offenses under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 64 rape, 64(2) repeated rape on same woman, 64(f) rape by trusted person, 64(h) rape knowing pregnancy, 64(m) repeated rape, plus Section 89 forced miscarriage, Section 316 breach of trust, and IT Act Section 68(e) offensive digital content.

Also Read: Trump Eyes Iran Strikes: Military Options, ‘Freedom’ Vow Amid Protests


(with ANI inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Global politics
Global Power Shift: World Edging Toward A New Order? Analysis
India
India, Chile Near Social Security Pact As CEPA Talks Near Conclusion-Details
Trending Viral Video today
Viral: Rs 320 Or Rs 655? Influencer Shows Price Gap On Zomato, Company Says...
US shooting news
US: 6 Killed In Mississippi Shooting, Suspect In Custody | What We Know So Far
Donald Trump viral video
Awkward Moment? Trump Reads Out Loud Rubio's Note During Meeting | WATCH
Ayodhya Ram Mandir incident
Kashmiri Man Detained After Attempt To Offer Namaz Inside Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir
Technology
Why NSA Ajit Doval Avoids Mobile Phones And Internet; Know About His Career
PM Modi
PM Modi Arrives At Somnath To Attend Historic 1,000-Year Resilience Festival
J&K weather
Cold Wave Grips J&K And Ladakh: Shopian At -8.2°C, Drass Plunges To -24.6°C
E-passport
What Is An e-Passport? Benefits And Key Details For Indian Citizens - Check