Kerala DHSE First Year Improvement Result 2022 RELEASED at keralaresults.nic.in- Direct link to download here

Kerala DHSE Result 2022: Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education has released the Kerala DHSE Plus One Improvement Result 2022 for First-Year students on the official website, keralaresults.nic.in. Candidates can also download school-specific results from hsslive.in by entering their roll number and date of birth. According to the website, the first-year school results for DHSE, VHSE, and NSQF have been released. Candidates who took the Kerala DHSE 1st year Improvement Exam can now get their results. “The Higher Secondary First Year Improvement/ Supplementary Examination of 2022 will be conducted from 25/10/2022 to 29/10/2022 as per the timetable appended.” the notice read.

Candidates who have appeared in the First Year Higher Secondary Examination, June 2022, can register for this examination up to three subjects in order to improve their scores in those subjects, and candidates who have registered for the First Year Higher Secondary Examination, June 2022, but were unable to attend the First Year Higher Secondary Examination, June 2022, for a variety of reasons, can register for the improvement exam.

Kerala DHSE Plus One Improvement Exam Result 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website – keralaresults.nic.in

Then click on the relevant link for Improvement Exam Result dated December 15, 2022

Enter your roll number and date of birth

The result will appear on the screen and download and take a print out

Candidates should be aware that individuals who took the first-year test and the first-year improvement exam are entitled to register for the Second Year Higher Secondary Examination, which will be held in March 2023.