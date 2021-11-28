हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kerala

Kerala Education Minister asks non-vaccinated teaching, non-teaching staff to stay at home

"We are not forcing them (staff), but have asked them to stay at home. In the guidelines issued just before the reopening of schools, we have made it very clear that all teaching and non-teaching staff must be inoculated," Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty told reporters here.

Kerala Education Minister asks non-vaccinated teaching, non-teaching staff to stay at home
Pic Courtesy: ANI

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government cannot encourage the attitude of some unvaccinated teaching and non-teaching staff coming to schools, state Education Minister V Sivankutty said on Sunday (November 28).

He said such the matter will be brought to the attention of the committee, which handles the COVID-19 protocol as it is a matter of safety of the children.

"We are not forcing them (staff), but have asked them to stay at home. In the guidelines issued just before the reopening of schools, we have made it very clear that all teaching and non-teaching staff must be inoculated," Sivankutty told reporters here.

Some teachers have been coming to schools without taking the vaccine doses, despite instructions from the authorities.

"The state government and the education department cannot in any manner support their decision not to take vaccines. A majority of teachers are in support of the vaccination and have followed the procedure. This is a matter of safety of our children and our state," Sivankutty added.

He noted that around 5,000 teaching and non-teaching staff have not been vaccinated yet.
The schools in the state were reopened on November 1 after being shut for more than a one-and-a-half years due to COVID pandemic.

The Minister said those who cannot take the vaccine due to health issues must notify the concerned authorities. He also urged the public to stand with the state government to ensure the safety of society. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KeralaCOVID-19vaccinationSchools
Next
Story

ISC class 12 math exam postponed to December 12

Must Watch

PT9M8S

Zee Top 50: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's service mantra