Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: KC Venugopal's 10 questions to Pinarayi Vijayan on final day of campaigning

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: On the last day of campaigning for the important April 9 Kerala elections, the Congress Party has taken a strong position against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal has posted a public letter today, accusing CM Pinarayi of making behind-the-scenes secret arrangements with the BJP leadership to maintain himself in power.

In his letter, Venugopal has posed ten questions to Chief Minister Vijayan involving the issues of public concern in the last ten years of government under Vijayan. Venugopal made the case that the LDF Government has jeopardised its secular nature through secret arrangements with the central government.

The basis of the allegations is closed-door meetings between the Kerala CM and various union minister leaders.

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Of particular concern to the Congress Party is that Chief Minister Vijayan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi without any members of the state government present.

"The people of Kerala have the right to know what the meeting between Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the CM was about and what was discussed between the CM and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari," concluded Venugopal.

Venugopal questioned the many postponements of the SNC-Lavalin case in the Supreme Court and attributed these delays to a "quid pro quo" arrangement with the BJP-led central government.

Congress General Secretary (Org) & MP, KC Venugopal, writes an open letter to Keralam CM Pinarayi Vijayan.



He says, "Dear Shri Pinarayi Vijayan,



As Kerala once again stands at the threshold of an election, there remain a number of questions in the minds of the people regarding… pic.twitter.com/ESkP8HwAcc — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2026

The Congress leader also requested answers to several ongoing investigations.

By raising the Exalogic case, Venugopal wants to know what is happening with the investigations concerning the Chief Minister's daughter’s business.

In the Kodakara Hawala case, he is questioning whether the state is protecting BJP leaders involved with the crime.

A status update on the ED's notice delivered to the Chief Minister's son.

Rifts in the LDF and changes to labour policy

The letter also mentions tension within the LDF. Venugopal is questioning why the state is attempting to implement the PM SHRI scheme when the CPI, the second-largest member of the ruling coalition, has criticised it.

He has also accused the Chief Minister of changing labour policy, such as raising the trade union registration fee, without the knowledge of the LDF, and stated that these changes are to appease both the reference in the center and business interests.

Allegations of links between ADGP/ RSS and smuggling investigations

Congress leader Venugopal has also called for an investigation into why ADGP (Law & Order) M.R. Ajith Kumar is still in his position despite serious allegations that he met senior RSS leaders. He further claimed that middlemen facilitated those meetings in an effort to create a wedge between the CPM and Sangh Parivar.

He ended his letter by highlighting stalled investigations into the gold and dollar smuggling cases. Venugopal expressed that some central agencies mysteriously ceased their investigations as soon as they reached the proximity of the chief minister's office and stated that there had not been a single update on the initial findings provided by the Justice V.K. Mohanan Commission established by the State of Kerala.

Response anticipated

"These questions remain on the minds of the citizens of Kerala as the Assembly election approaches," Venugopal commented in the letter. He stated he expects the chief minister to provide a detailed response to each of his questions.

Though the letter has made waves through political circles in the days leading to the election, neither the Chief Minister’s Office nor CPI(M) has released any public statements at this time.

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