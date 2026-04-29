Kerala Exit Poll Results 2026 Live: UDF, LDF locked in a tight contest

Kerala Exit Poll Results 2026 Live: Voting for the Kerala assembly polls was held on April 9 in a single phase. The state has 140 assembly seats and has been ruled by the CPI-led Left Democratic Front since 2016. Kerala drifted away from its alternate government every five-year tradition in 2021 when Pinarayi Vijayan led the LDF retained power in the state. The exit polls for the assembly elections will be out today after 7pm.

Also Read: Exit Poll Results Live With Zee News

Kerala Assembly Election Alliances

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

For the 2026 Kerala assembly polls, the CPIM-led LDF allied with Communist Party of India (CPI), Kerala Congress (M), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP – state unit), Janata Dal (Secular), Loktantrik Janata Dal, Congress (Secular), Indian National League, Kerala Congress (B), and Kerala Congress (Skaria Thomas). On the other hand, the United Democratic Front (UDF) consists of the Indian National Congress, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Kerala Congress (Joseph), Kerala Congress (Jacob), and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP – UDF faction).

Watch Exit Poll Results Live Here

Also Read: Where is Pinarayi Vijayan? CM’s absence after polls fuels speculation in Kerala

Kerala Assembly Voter Turnout 2026

The Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 recorded a voter turnout of about 78.13%. This was higher than 2021 (74.06%) and among the highest turnouts in the state’s history. This raised speculations that the Congress party might return to power in the state. The political analysts feel that voter fatigue and anti-incumbency are at play against the ruling LDF dispensation.

Kerala Exit Poll and Results 2021

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, most exit polls predicted a close fight but generally showed a lead for the Left Democratic Front (LDF). The projections put ~70–120 seats for LDF and a much weaker performance for the United Democratic Front (UDF) at around ~20–70 seats. However, the actual result was that the LDF won 99 seats and formed the government again, while the UDF got 41 seats and the NDA failed to make a significant impact.