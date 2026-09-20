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Kerala flash flood: One dead, seven feared swept away in Pookkottumpadam

A large number of tourists were present at several locations along the river, from Olarvattom Canal to TK Colony, which are popular tourist spots.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 09:02 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 09:02 PM IST
Kerala flash flood: One dead, seven feared swept away in Pookkottumpadam
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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Kerala flash flood: One dead, seven feared swept away in Pookkottumpadam
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