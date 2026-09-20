/Kerala flash flood: One dead, seven feared swept away in Pookkottumpadam

One person died and seven others, including tourists and a local woman, are feared to have been swept away after a sudden flash flood hit Kottappuzha at TK Colony in Pookkottumpadam around 5pm on Sunday, according to preliminary information.
The body of a man aged around 50 was recovered from the river at Muttikkund in Pottikkallu. It was shifted to the District Hospital, while search operations continued for others feared missing.
A large number of tourists were present at several locations along the river, from Olarvattom Canal to TK Colony, which are popular tourist spots.
As it was a holiday, hundreds of people had gathered at Kettungal, Aanakkundu, Balawadippadi and other areas along the Koyipra foothills.
After the water level rose suddenly, around 27 people stranded in the middle of the river were rescued by local residents and members of the Muhammad Suhail Treatment Aid Committee.
Several others, however, remained stranded at different locations for an extended period as they struggled to reach safety.
Four people from Chokkad were reportedly stranded on rocks and trees near the Anganwadi. Rescue teams were working to evacuate them.
Police, Fire and Rescue Services personnel, volunteers and local residents continued rescue operations for those stranded in the river.
A search operation was also under way for those feared to have been swept away in the flash flood.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a rainfall alert, with seven districts, including Thiruvananthapuram and Idukki, under a yellow alert for Sunday.
Isolated heavy rainfall of up to 115.5 mm was expected over a 24-hour period.
An orange alert was also issued for Idukki and Kottayam districts.
(with ANI inputs)
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