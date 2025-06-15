Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2916588https://zeenews.india.com/india/kerala-government-declares-holiday-tomorrow-for-schools-colleges-state-braces-for-rains-2916588.html
NewsIndia
RAINFALL

Kerala Government Declares Holiday Tomorrow For Schools, Colleges? State Braces For Rains

As Kerala is experiencing heavy rainfall, IMD issued an red alert over the region and also holiday decleared for educational institutions.

|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2025, 11:36 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kerala Government Declares Holiday Tomorrow For Schools, Colleges? State Braces For Rains Image: ANI

In view of the continuing heavy rainfall and a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a holiday has been declared for all educational institutions in several districts of Kerala on Monday.

The closure applies to schools, Anganwadis, madrasas, tuition centers, and other educational institutions in the districts of Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Kannur, Kasaragod, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur.

Kozhikode collector Snehil Kumar Singh said, "In view of the Red Alert issued in the district and continuous heavy rainfall, all educational institutions in Kozhikode district will remain closed on Monday, June 16. This includes Anganwadis, madrasas, and tuition centres."

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant, especially in landslide-prone and low-lying areas. The State Disaster Management Authority has advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel and to strictly follow the safety guidelines issued by local administrations.

According to IMD, heavy (7-11cm in 24 hours) to very heavy (12-20cm in 24 hours) with isolated Extremely Heavy (>20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at a few places in Kerala from 14th to 17th June 2025. Heavy (7-11cm in 24 hours) to very heavy (12-20cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala on 18th June 2025. Heavy (7-11cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over Lakshadweep on 14th & 15th June 2025, the IMD said in a release. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK