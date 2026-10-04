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Trouble for Gyanesh Kumar as Keralam reopens probe into Malaysian engineer's death

Kerala has reopened a 2006 Vigilance case linked to CEC Gyanesh Kumar after a complaint over the KSTP project and engineer Lee See Been’s death.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 11:30 AM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 11:34 AM IST
Trouble for Gyanesh Kumar as Keralam reopens probe into Malaysian engineer's death
Image Credit: AI edit/author. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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Trouble for Gyanesh Kumar as Keralam reopens probe into Malaysian engineer's death
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