Kerala HC Issues Summons To Priyanka Gandhi Over Petition Challenging Her Wayanad Victory

Kerala High Court has issued summons to Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi in connection with a petition challenging her 2024 Wayanad Lok Sabha election victory.

The petition has been filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Navya Haridas, who lost to Priyanka Gandhi in the 2024 Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll.

Haridas has challenged Priyanka Gandhi’s Wayanad Lok Sabha election victory on the grounds of alleged corrupt practice and suppression or non-disclosure of several immovable properties of Priyanka Gandhi and her spouse, Robert Vadra. Haridas has claimed that Priyanka Gandhi allegedly concealed details of several investments and movable properties of Robert Vadra in her affidavit filed before the Returning Officer.

The petition was heard by Justice K Babu of Kerala High Court, who issued notice to Gandhi after considering the submissions of arguments made by Haridas' counsel, Advocate Hari Kumar G Nair, as reported by ANI.

The case now stands posted to August 2025.

In December last year, Haridas had moved to the Kerala High Court seeking an 'Annulment of Poll,' challenging Priyanka Gandhi's victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls.

Haridas claimed that Gandhi withheld vital information from the constituents and had undue influence on the voters of the constituency. However, Congress had criticised Haridas' petition earlier and called it an act of "cheap publicity."

"Some people have the habit of doing cheap publicity. One such person is Navya Haridas...Priyanka Gandhi Vadra won the elections with a margin of 4-5 lakhs...I have full faith that her petition will not only be rejected but a penalty will be imposed on her," ANI quoted Congress MP Pramod Tiwari as saying.

Wayanad bypolls were held in November last year after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi vacated his seat. The seat witnessed a triangular contest between Priyanka Gandhi, BJP's Navya Haridas, and CPI's Sathyan Mokeri during the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra won the seat with a margin of 4,10,931 votes, defeating Sathyan Mokeri of the Communist Party of India (CPI).

