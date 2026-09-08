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Kerala heatwave and power crisis: Electricity restrictions may continue as temperatures stay 4°C above normal

Kerala is battling a double challenge of soaring temperatures and a worsening power crunch, with the mercury expected to remain 3 to 4 degrees Celsius above normal and electricity restrictions likely to continue in several areas.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 03:20 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 03:20 PM IST
Kerala heatwave and power crisis: Electricity restrictions may continue as temperatures stay 4°C above normal
Image Credit: Magnific

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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