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Kerala horror: Couple, 3-year-old son killed after car rams bike; probe underway

The impact of the collision was severe, leaving the car completely mangled and trapping its occupants inside.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 12:31 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 12:31 PM IST
Kerala horror: Couple, 3-year-old son killed after car rams bike; probe underway

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Kerala horror: Couple, 3-year-old son killed after car rams bike; probe underway
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