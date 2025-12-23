Kerala Horror: Family Of Four Found Dead, Investigation Suspect Murder-Suicide

In a shocking incident, four members of the same family, including two children, were found dead on Monday night near Payyannur in the district, Payyannur Police Inspector Rajeesh Theruvath Peedikayil said, adding that the case is suspected to be a murder-suicide.

According to ANI, the deceased have been identified as Kaladharan, aged 40, his elderly mother Usha, and his two daughters, aged 7 and 2 years. They belonged to the Ramanthali Central in Ramanthali panchayat, according to the inspector.

Suicide Triggered by Family Dispute

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As per the Amar Ujala reports, police recovered a suicide note from the scene, indicating that Kaladharan and his family were facing serious marital issues and mental stress. Kaladharan and his wife had been living separately for the past eight months. Although a family court had granted custody of the children to the wife, officials said the children had expressed a desire to live with their father and had recently returned to his home.