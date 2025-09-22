Kerala Horror: Man Kills Wife, Makes Shocking Facebook Live Confession

In a spine-chilling incident that has come to light from Punalur, Kollam district in Kerala, on Monday, a man, Isaac (45), confessed to the murder of his wife on Facebook Live and then surrendered to the police.

The victim, Shalini, 40 years old, was killed at her mother’s residence in Charuvila, where she had been living for some time due to alleged harassment from Isaac. She was a caretaker at a local school and was reportedly preparing to leave for work when her husband barged in and attacked her with a sharp weapon.

According to IANS, at the time, one of the couple’s two children was present. Their scream alerted the neighbours, who rushed to the spot and informed the police.

However, after committing the crime, Isaac went on Facebook Live and admitted to the murder. He went on to level grave allegations against his wife and claimed that Shalini had pledged household gold without his knowledge and frequently disobeyed him. He added that she wanted to live a “luxurious life” with her mother and alleged that she behaved arrogantly and changed jobs unnecessarily.

“I killed my wife because she pawned our gold and never listened to me. We have two children, one of them battling cancer, yet she chose to live with her mother,” Isaac said in the disturbing video.

After confessing to the crime on social media, Isaac surrendered at the Punalur police station and was subsequently taken into custody and is being interrogated.

Police Action

IANS reported that police have confirmed that the Facebook Live confession will form crucial evidence in the case, along with testimonies from neighbours and the victim's family.

Meanwhile, a preliminary probe indicated long-standing domestic disputes as the motive for the crime.

The authorities have also said that the murder has sent shockwaves through the community, especially as the crime occurred in front of the couple’s child.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(with IANS inputs)