Kerala Imposes 52-Day Trawling Ban From June 9 Midnight

The Kerala Government has imposed a 52-day trawling ban along the state's coastal waters, effective from midnight June 9 to midnight July 31, as reported by ANI.

This ban is part of marine conservation and fishery resource management measures.

According to ANI, the decision was made during today's cabinet meeting. During this period, mechanized fishing is prohibited; however, traditional fishing with inboard boats will be allowed.

Coastal Police and district Collectors will ensure that all out-of-state boats depart Kerala's coast before the trawling ban begins, as reported by ANI.

According to the Fisheries Department, inboard boats must be equipped with all necessary safety gear.

The ban has been implemented by the state government to safeguard fish populations and prevent overfishing during their critical breeding season. It also aims to conserve marine ecosystems and fish stocks by stopping bottom trawling, a harmful method that damages the ocean floor and captures young fish. Additionally, it aligns with the breeding season of several economically valuable fish species.

During the ban, trawlers must remain at least 12 nautical miles (or more) offshore. Those who violate the rules will face penalties from the Fisheries Department and other agencies.

The state government has decided to assist trawler workers by providing rations and subsidies to ease their financial burden during the ban.

Trawling is a method of fishing that involves pulling a fishing net through the water behind one or more boats. The net used for trawling is called a trawl. Usually, the net is weighted with an object to keep it on the ocean floor or at a designated depth and is towed by a vessel or boat.