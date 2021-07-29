हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Kerala imposes complete weekend lockdown amid rising COVID-19 cases

A day after Kerala recorded more than 22,000 COVID-19 infections, an alarming surge in daily COVID-19 cases, the state government imposed a complete weekend lockdown on July 31, 2021 and August 1, 2021. 

Kerala imposes complete weekend lockdown amid rising COVID-19 cases
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: A day after Kerala recorded more than 22,000 COVID-19 infections, an alarming surge in daily COVID-19 cases, the state government imposed a complete weekend lockdown on July 31, 2021 and August 1, 2021. Amid the unprecedented rise in cases, the central government is sending a six-member team from the National Centre for Disease Control to the state.

“Government is sending a 6-member team to Kerala headed by Director, National Centre for Disease Control. As a large number of COVID cases are still being reported in Kerala, the team will aid the state’s ongoing efforts in COVID management,” said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

