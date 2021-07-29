Kerala imposes complete weekend lockdown amid rising COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: A day after Kerala recorded more than 22,000 COVID-19 infections, an alarming surge in daily COVID-19 cases, the state government imposed a complete weekend lockdown on July 31, 2021 and August 1, 2021. Amid the unprecedented rise in cases, the central government is sending a six-member team from the National Centre for Disease Control to the state.

“Government is sending a 6-member team to Kerala headed by Director, National Centre for Disease Control. As a large number of COVID cases are still being reported in Kerala, the team will aid the state’s ongoing efforts in COVID management,” said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Govt is sending a 6-member team to Kerala headed by Director, National Centre for Disease Control. As a large number of COVID cases are still being reported in Kerala, the team will aid the state’s ongoing efforts in COVID management:Union Health Min Mansukh Mandaviya (file pic) pic.twitter.com/4raHrejdMQ — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2021

Live TV