KEAM Results 2022: The Kerala Engineering/Pharmacy Entrance Examination (KEAM) 2022 results will be released soon by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE). According to the media reports, the CEE Kerala KEAM Result 2022 will be released this week. To determine KEAM 2022's results, candidates need to log in to the official website cee.kerala.gov.in using application no. and password.

KEAM Results 2022: Here’s how to download the results

Step 1: Visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Find the link of “KEAM 2022- Candidate Portal” and Click on it.

Step 3: Enter your Application No. and password on the Candidate Login page.

Step 4: Now, Click login, and the KEAM result 2022 will be displayed on your screen. Step 5: Download your result and take the printout for future reference.

KEAM Results 2022: Details mentioned on the scorecard

Candidate’s name

KEAM roll no./Application no.

Category

Marks obtained

Qualifying marks

The KEAM 2022 exam was conducted on July 4, 2022, and the answer key was released on the same day. The KEAM result, however, is still pending and is anticipated to be released soon on the official website. Candidates who successfully pass the Kerala KEAM exam will be eligible for the KEAM Counseling process, which will be held in August/September 2022, following the release of the KEAM 2022 results.




