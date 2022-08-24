Kerala KMAT 2022: Kerala Management Admission Test, KMAT 2022 Admit Card has been released on the official website. Candidates who have registered for the KMAT 2022 Session 2 test can now download their hall tickets from the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in The KMAT 2022 Exam date has already been declared by CEE Kerala. According to the announcement, KMAT 2022 will be held on August 28, 2022.

Candidates must ensure to provide a printout of their admit cards to the respective exam centres. Candidates who do not bring their KMAT Admit Card 2022 to the exam venue will be denied entry. ALSO READ: Telangana TS ICET Results 2022 to be announced on THIS DATE

KMAT 2022 Admit Card – Here’s how to download

Candidates must visit the official website of the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link for KMAT 2022 – Candidate's Portal (Session 2)

A new page will open, enter your application number, date of birth and other credentials

On your dashboard, click on the link given for the admit card

Download your KMAT 2022 Admit Card and take a printout for future references.

The Kerala Management Admission Test, or KMAT, will be held for MBA admissions. The exam will be administered by computer-based testing (CBT). The KMAT 2022 Session 2 exam will take place from 1:30 to 4:30 PM. Candidates would be given a total of 180 MCQ questions.





