Kerala KMAT 2022 Admit Card released on cee.kerala.gov.in, session 2 exam on THIS DATE- Direct link here
Kerela KMAT 2022: Candidates who have registered for the KMAT Session 2 Exam can now download their admit cards from the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in.
Kerala KMAT 2022: Kerala Management Admission Test, KMAT 2022 Admit Card has been released on the official website. Candidates who have registered for the KMAT 2022 Session 2 test can now download their hall tickets from the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in The KMAT 2022 Exam date has already been declared by CEE Kerala. According to the announcement, KMAT 2022 will be held on August 28, 2022.
Candidates must ensure to provide a printout of their admit cards to the respective exam centres. Candidates who do not bring their KMAT Admit Card 2022 to the exam venue will be denied entry. ALSO READ: Telangana TS ICET Results 2022 to be announced on THIS DATE
KMAT 2022 Admit Card – Here’s how to download
- Candidates must visit the official website of the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the link for KMAT 2022 – Candidate's Portal (Session 2)
- A new page will open, enter your application number, date of birth and other credentials
- On your dashboard, click on the link given for the admit card
- Download your KMAT 2022 Admit Card and take a printout for future references.
Kerela KMAT 2022; direct link here
The Kerala Management Admission Test, or KMAT, will be held for MBA admissions. The exam will be administered by computer-based testing (CBT). The KMAT 2022 Session 2 exam will take place from 1:30 to 4:30 PM. Candidates would be given a total of 180 MCQ questions.
