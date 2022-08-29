NewsIndia
KMAT 2022

Kerala KMAT 2022 Session 2 Answer Key RELEASED at cee.kerala.gov.in- Direct link to download here

KMAT Answer Key 2022 has been released online today, on August 29, 2022, scroll down for the direct link.

Kerala KMAT 2022 Session 2 Answer Key RELEASED at cee.kerala.gov.in- Direct link to download here

KMAT 2022: Kerala Management Aptitude Test, KMAT Answer Key 2022 has been released online today, on August 29, 2022 by Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala. Candidates can now download the KMAT Session 2 answer key online, from the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Aspirants can also challenge the KMAT 2022 answer key by sending grievances to CEE Kerala along with supporting documents and a fee of Rs 100 for each answer being challenged. The processing fee is to be paid through a Demand Draft (DD) drawn in favour of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, payable at Thiruvananthapuram. The Demand Draft must reach the office on or before September 2, 2022, by 2 PM.

KMAT Answer Key 2022: Here is how to download 

- Candidates must visit the official website of Commissioner of Entrance Examinations - cee.kerala.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the KMAT 2022 Session 2 tab and then click on the Answer Key tab given there.
- A new page would open with the KMAT answer key PDF.
- Scroll through it to check your KMAT answers
- You may also download and print a copy of it, if needed.

Direct link to download Answer Key here

CEE Kerala conducts KMAT 2022 to provide admission to candidates in MBA programmes offered by various colleges across the state. The qualifying cut-off marks for the general and SEBC candidates is 10 per cent, while 7.5 per cent for candidates belonging to SC, ST categories. The final answer key will be prepared later, based on the objections submitted on this key. Even the KMAT Results 2022 will be prepared and released based on this final key.

