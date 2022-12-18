topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
KTET 2022

Kerala KTET Answer Key 2022 released at ktet.kerala.gov.in, direct link to download here

Candidates must notice that the KTET Answer key 2022 released is provisional in nature and they can submit the objection against the answer key offline as per the official notification.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 09:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Kerala KTET Answer Key 2022 released at ktet.kerala.gov.in, direct link to download here

KTET Answer Key 2022: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the answer key of the Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET). Candidates who appeared for the KTET 2022 exam can download the answer key from the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan ktet.kerala.gov.in on 03 and 04 December 2022. 

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the KTET Category 1 Answer Key, KTET Category 2 Answer Key, KTET Category 3 Answer Key and KTET Category 4 Answer Key on the official website which is ktet.kerala.gov.in, candidates can download the answe key as per their catergory of examination.

Here's how to Download KTET Answer Key 2022 

Visit the official website of KTET - ktet.kerala.gov.in
On the home page Click on ‘PROVISIONAL ANSWER KEY OCT 2022' 
Download the KTET Answer Key 2022 as per your preferred category

KTET Answer Key 2022 Category I
KTET Answer Key 2022 Category II
KTET Answer Key 2022 Category III
KTET Answer Key 2022 Category IV

ALSO READ- CBSE CTET 2022 LIVE | Board to announce exams dates SOON, check latest updates

Candidates must notice that the KTET Answer key 2022 released is provisional in nature and they can submit the objection against the answer key offline as per the official notification.

KTET 2022 was conducted for Category 1 for classes 1st to 5th, Category 2 for classes 6th to 8th, Category 3 for classes 8th to 10th, and Category 4 for Language Teachers.

Live Tv

ktet 2022KTET Answer Key 2022Kerala Pareeksha Bhavanktet.kerala.gov.in

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Spirit' of Bihar Police in spurious liquor case?
DNA Video
DNA: Poisonous Liquor or Poisonous Prohibition System?
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Iran in the UN!
DNA Video
DNA: When India defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the plan to produce children in the factory
DNA Video
DNA: Champion of International Insult 'Pakistan'
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: What big action has New Zealand taken against cigarettes?
DNA Video
DNA : Why did Jinping's 'Zero Covid' policy become 'Zero'?