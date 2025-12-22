Kerala Launches Sthree Suraksha Pension Scheme For Unemployed Women- Apply Today! Check Documents Required

The Kerala government has launched the Sthree Suraksha pension scheme, providing a monthly pension of Rs 1,000 to unemployed women in the state. Applications for the scheme began on December 22, 2025.

In November, the local government department announced the clear age, category, and residency limits that determined who could avail of the scheme's benefits.

The Sthree Suraksha pension scheme guarantees a monthly pension of Rs 1000 to women with Antyodaya Anna Yojana or Priority Households cards and who are not eligible for any other pension.

Required documents for the application include:

- Proof of Residence: Document confirming permanent residency in Kerala

- Age Proof: Birth certificate, school certificate, driving license, or passport

- Aadhaar Card: Mandatory for application and annual verification

- Ration Card: Antyodaya Anna Yojana (Yellow) or Priority Households (Pink)

- Bank Account Details: IFSC code and Aadhaar-linked account information