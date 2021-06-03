Kerala likely to witness onset of monsoon today, Delhi to receive light showers

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the onset of monsoon in Kerala on Thursday (June 3).

"Condition are favourable for onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala today, June 3, 2021," the IMD said in a statement.

It added, “spatial rainfall distribution has increased over Kerala and the westerly winds have strengthened in the lower levels over the south Arabian Sea,” While an increase in cloudiness over the Kerala coast and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea was also witnessed on Wednesday.

"The conditions are likely to favour in further enhancement in rainfall activity over Kerala during next 24 hours. Hence, the monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to take place during the same period,” the IMD was quoted as saying by PTI.

Earlier, monsoon was expected to arrive at the Kerala coast on June 1.

On Tuesday, Mumbai received pre-monsoon showers, as the south-west monsoon delayed in Kerala.

Meanwhile, Delhi is likely to receive light rain on Thursday, the weather department said.The national capital recorded a relative humidity of 65 per cent at 8.30 am.

The IMD has forecasted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and thunderstorms with heavy rainfall at isolated places over Northeast India from June 8 to June 10. In addition, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and East, Central and West India, as well as south Peninsular India and Islands will witness scattered rainfall and thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls, an IANS report said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Live TV