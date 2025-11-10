Advertisement
KERALA LOCAL BODY ELECTIONS

Kerala Local Body Election Dates Announced: Voting On December 9 And 11, Counting On 13

The Kerala State Election Commission announced the schedule for the 2025 local body elections, which will be conducted in two phases. Polling will take place on December 9 and December 11, while counting of votes will be held on December 13.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2025, 01:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kerala Local Body Election Dates Announced: Voting On December 9 And 11, Counting On 13State Election Commissioner A. Shajahan (Image Source- X/ANI)

The Kerala State Election Commission on Monday announced the schedule for the 2025 local body elections, which will be conducted in two phases. Polling will take place on December 9 and December 11, while counting of votes will be held on December 13.

Polling Schedule and Districts

State Election Commissioner A. Shajahan said that the first phase of polling on December 9 will cover the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam. The second phase, on December 11, will include Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts.

Local Bodies and Wards

Elections will be held across 1,199 local bodies in the state, excluding Mattannur, whose term has not yet expired. After the recent ward delimitation, the total number of wards in Kerala stands at 23,612, up from 21,900 earlier. Excluding Mattannur’s 36 wards, polling will take place in 23,576 wards.

Election Process and Key Dates

The Election Commission has announced the following schedule: the last date for filing nominations is November 21, scrutiny of nominations will be held on November 22, and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 24.

The Commission has also formed a special committee to monitor misinformation and fake news during the election period. The final voter list will be published on November 14, and voting hours will be from 7 am to 6 pm on both polling days.

