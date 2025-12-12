Advertisement
NewsIndia Kerala Local Body Election Results 2025: Check Date, Time And Counting Process
KERALA LOCAL BODY ELECTION RESULTS

Kerala Local Body Election Results 2025: Check Date, Time And Counting Process

According to the election schedule, the entire vote counting and result declaration process must be completed by December 18.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2025, 10:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kerala Local Body Election Results 2025: Check Date, Time And Counting ProcessRepresentative image. (Photo: ANI)

The high-stakes Kerala local body elections have concluded, and all eyes are now on December 13 when votes will be counted across the state. With 73.69% turnout, these results could hint at what's coming for the 2026 Assembly race. 

When Does Vote Counting Begin?

Vote counting for the Kerala local body elections begins at 8:00 AM on December 13. The counting process follows a systematic approach, starting with postal ballots first, followed by Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) votes. 

How Long Till Results?

The Election Commission will deploy its TREND software to deliver real-time result updates, enabling voters and political parties to monitor lead changes across all local bodies. As per the official timeline, the entire election process is expected to conclude by December 18. However, most results are expected to emerge on December 13 itself, with trends becoming clear by afternoon as counting progresses across various local bodies.

How To Track Real-Time Results?

The Election Commission will deploy its TREND software to provide real-time updates throughout the counting process. This system will allow voters, political parties, and media to track leads and results across all local bodies simultaneously. 

Updates will be available through:
- Official Election Commission website
- State Election Commission portal
- News channels providing live coverage
- Social media handles of election authorities

When Will Newly Elected Members Take Oath?

The Local Self-Government Department has issued a circular setting December 21 as the date for newly elected members to take oath in local bodies where the existing committee's term ends on December 20, 2025. 

Why Are These Elections Politically Significant?

The 2025 local body elections carry massive political weight as they could signal voter sentiment ahead of the crucial 2026 Assembly elections. Historical patterns in Kerala show that local body poll outcomes often predict Assembly election results.

- In 2010, the ruling party lost the local body elections, and the opposition won the 2011 assembly elections.

- In 2015, the same pattern repeated: the ruling party lost the local elections, and the opposition won the 2016 assembly elections.

What Was The Voter Turnout?

The combined voter turnout across both phases reached 73.69%, indicating strong public participation. Voting was conducted in two phases:
- Phase 1: December 9, 2025
- Phase 2: December 11, 2025

