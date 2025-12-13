Kerala Local Body Election Results 2025: NDA Emerges Largest Force In Thiruvananthapuram

In a historic first, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has emerged as the single largest political force in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, reaching the halfway mark in the newly expanded 101-member civic body.

According to results released by the Kerala State Election Commission (SEC), the NDA secured 50 seats, marking a significant breakthrough for the alliance in the state capital. The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) finished a distant second with 29 seats, while the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) won 19 wards. Independent candidates won two wards.

Elsewhere in the state, the NDA retained control of the Palakkad municipality after a closely fought contest with the UDF and also wrested the Thrippunithura Municipality from the Congress-led alliance. In Thrissur district, the BJP registered notable gains, winning 18 of the 46 wards in Kodungallur Municipality and eight seats in the Thrissur Municipal Corporation. The party also secured two wards each in the municipalities of Guruvayoor and Vadakkancherry, seven in Kunnamkulam, six in Irinjalakuda, and one in Chalakudy Municipality.

Kerala Local Body Elections 2020

In the previous local body elections held in 2020, the LDF had dominated the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation by winning 52 wards. The NDA had then put up a strong performance as well, securing 33 wards, while the UDF had managed to win only 10 seats.

Local body elections were held across 1,199 civic institutions in Kerala, including grama panchayats, block panchayats, district panchayats, municipalities, and municipal corporations. More than 23,573 wards were contested in the polls.