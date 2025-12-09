Kerala Local Body Elections: Phase 1 Polling In 7 Districts; 36,630 Candidates In Fray

Kerala Local Body Elections 2025: Polling for the first phase of the Kerala local body elections across seven districts began at 7 am on Tuesday.

After the Kerala local body elections began, the Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly and Congress leader VD Satheesan cast his vote for the Kerala local body elections in Kochi on Tuesday morning.

Also Check- Parliament Winter Session 2025 Live: Electoral Reforms And Vande Mataram Anniversary Top Today's Agenda

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Kerala Local Body Elections

The districts where polling is being conducted are Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam.

The second phase will be held on December 11, and the counting of votes will take place on December 13.

This year, the election process is being conducted in two phases: 11,168 wards in the first phase and 12,408 in the second.

According to data presented in an ANI report, of the 1,199 local bodies in Kerala where elections are being held this year in two phases, 595 local bodies with 11,168 wards, 8,310 wards in 471 grama panchayats, 1,090 wards in 75 block panchayats, 164 wards in seven district panchayats, 1,371 wards in 39 municipalities and 233 wards in three Corporations- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kochi.

36,630 Candidates In Fray In First Phase

A total of 36,630 candidates are contesting in the first phase of the Kerala local body polls, including 17,056 men, 19,573 women, and one transgender candidate.

The contest includes 27,141 candidates for gram panchayats, 3,366 for block panchayats, 594 for district panchayats, 4,480 for municipal wards, and 1,049 for corporation wards.

Notably, the civic elections are being closely watched as a key test of the political mood in the state ahead of the next state Assembly election.

(with agencies' inputs)