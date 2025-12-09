Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2993825https://zeenews.india.com/india/kerala-local-body-elections-phase-1-polling-in-7-districts-36630-candidates-in-fray-2993825.html
NewsIndia
KERALA LOCAL BODY POLLS 2025

Kerala Local Body Elections: Phase 1 Polling In 7 Districts; 36,630 Candidates In Fray

Kerala Local Body Elections 2025: The voting in phase one of the Kerala local body elections is underway. The districts where polling is being conducted are Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Dec 09, 2025, 09:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kerala Local Body Elections: Phase 1 Polling In 7 Districts; 36,630 Candidates In FrayRepresentational Image (Credit: File Photo/ANI)

Kerala Local Body Elections 2025: Polling for the first phase of the Kerala local body elections across seven districts began at 7 am on Tuesday.

After the Kerala local body elections began, the Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly and Congress leader VD Satheesan cast his vote for the Kerala local body elections in Kochi on Tuesday morning.

Also Check- Parliament Winter Session 2025 Live: Electoral Reforms And Vande Mataram Anniversary Top Today's Agenda

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Kerala Local Body Elections 

The districts where polling is being conducted are Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam.

The second phase will be held on December 11, and the counting of votes will take place on December 13. 

This year, the election process is being conducted in two phases: 11,168 wards in the first phase and 12,408 in the second.

According to data presented in an ANI report, of the 1,199 local bodies in Kerala where elections are being held this year in two phases, 595 local bodies with 11,168 wards, 8,310 wards in 471 grama panchayats, 1,090 wards in 75 block panchayats, 164 wards in seven district panchayats, 1,371 wards in 39 municipalities and 233 wards in three Corporations- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kochi.

36,630 Candidates In Fray In First Phase 

A total of 36,630 candidates are contesting in the first phase of the Kerala local body polls, including 17,056 men, 19,573 women, and one transgender candidate. 

The contest includes 27,141 candidates for gram panchayats, 3,366 for block panchayats, 594 for district panchayats, 4,480 for municipal wards, and 1,049 for corporation wards.

Notably, the civic elections are being closely watched as a key test of the political mood in the state ahead of the next state Assembly election.

(with agencies' inputs) 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Kajal
Smudge-Proof Kajals of 2025: Long-Lasting & Perfect for Everyday Glam!
DNA Exclusive
DNA Decodes: Vande Mataram Row Deepens Amid Babri Tensions
India R-37M Missile Deal
India To Field 300-KM Sky Killer – A Weapon Pakistan’s PL-15 Can’t Match
glow mask
2025’s Best Glow & Detan Face Masks
Technology
India Set To Be Global AI Leader By 2035, Led By Young Talent- Details
goa nightclub fire
Saurabh, Gaurav Luthra, Owners Of Goa Club Fled Country Within 5 Hrs Of Fire
Karnataka political crisis
K'taka Power Struggle Escalates: Siddaramiah, DK Continue Pitch For Top Post
Jammu and Kashmir
Kashmir Chokes Under December Smog: Experts Warn Of Severe Health Risks
Nitin Gadkari
‘If There Is commitment, We Will Do Good Job...: Nitin Gadkari
Earthquake
7.6 Quake Strikes Northeast Japan, Triggers Tsunami Warning