Kerala lockdown from May 8: Places of worship closed, guests in weddings limited to 20, check latest guidelines

New Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday (May 6) announced a state-wide lockdown from May 8 to May 16 to tackle the second wave of the COVID-19 situation in the state. The lockdown will start from 6 am on May 8 till May 16. "The entire state of Kerala will be under lockdown from 6 am on May 8-16. This is in the background of a strong second wave of COVID-19," Vijayan said in a tweet.

CM Vijayan on Wednesday highlighted the 'serious situation of COVID' in the state and indicated the possibility of a lockdown, saying that the 'situation calls for imposing more restrictions in the state'. "Kerala is going through a serious situation with COVID spreading rapidly in the state. The test positivity rate (TPR) is not coming down. The situation calls for imposing more restrictions in the state," said Vijayan.

Check out the list of latest COVID-19 restrictions released by the government of Kerala for the lockdown period in the state:

All government departments except those involved in COVID-19 management shall minimise staff requirements.

Commercial and private establishments to be closed except ration shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy products, meat and fish, animal fodder, poultry and cattle feed, bakeries.

All shops to be closed by 7:30 pm except those related to medical supplies.

All places of worship shall be closed for public.

No more than 20 persons permitted during funeral congregations.

All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious gatherings shall be barred.

In case of pre-fixed marriages, no more than 20 persons allowed with social distancing protocol. Advance intimation to the nearest police station shall be given and details shall be entered in the COVID 19 jagratha portal.

Exceptions have been given to emergency services like Defence, Central Armed Police Forces, treasury, public utilities (including petroleum, CNG, LPG, PNG), disaster management, power generation and transmission units, Airport, Seaport, Railways, health, police, excise, forest and prisons, district collectorate etc.

But all such departments except those involved in COVID management shall minimise the staff requirements, the guidelines said.

Hospitals and all related medical establishments, including their manufacturing and distribution units, both in public and private sectors such as dispensaries, chemists and medical equipment shops, laboratories, clinics, nursing homes, ambulances etc will continue to remain functional.

The transportation for all medical personnel, nurses, paramedical staff, other hospital services will be permitted.

Agricultural, horticultural, fisheries, plantation and animal husbandry activities shall be permitted with minimum movement of persons.

Procurement and marketing of perishable agricultural commodities shall be permitted.

Banks, insurance and financial services are allowed to function from 10 AM to 1 PM only for the public with minimal staff upto 2pm.

Functioning of print and electronic media, telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable services and IT and IT enabled services will be permitted.

Exceptions have also been given to delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceutical, medical equipment through e-commerce and home delivery, petrol outlets, LPG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets, power generation, transmission and distribution units and services.

Industrial establishments will remain closed except manufacturing units of essential commodities, production units which require continuous process 24X7.

All roadways and waterways transport services will remain suspended.

Air and rail services (Except Metro) will remain operational. However, goods transport will continue.

Use of taxis and auto rickshaws including Uber, Ola etc will be permitted only for procurement of essential commodities, medicines and for attending to medical emergencies as well as transport from/to airports and railway stations (with proof of ticket).

Plying of private vehicles shall be allowed only to the extent of procuring essential commodities, medicines and for other activities permitted under the order.

Private vehicles for persons travelling for vaccination against COVID-19 (showing their vaccination registration), movement of persons from other states/countries to destination from railway station and airport (with proof of ticket) will be allowed.

Interstate road transport is allowed for goods and emergency services. For interstate road transport of individuals on emergency purposes, registration on COVID-19 Jagratha portal is mandatory. Hospitality services to remain suspended.

Exceptions have been given to hotels, home stays lodges and motels which are accommodating tourists and persons stranded due to lock down, medical and emergency staff, air and sea crew, establishments earmarked for quarantine facilities.

All educational, training, research, coaching institutions etc. Shall remain closed.

Technicians (On call electrical and plumbing services), Pre-monsoon preparedness works, including cleaning works, shall be permitted.

Movement of House helps and caregivers for elderly and bedridden persons shall be permitted.

Construction and maintenance works shall be permitted.

MGNREGA and Ayyankali Employment Guarantee Scheme works with groups upto 5 people maintaining COVID protocols shall be permitted.

Transportation of workers to the site adhering to COVID protocols will also be permitted. However, such transportation may be minimised

Kerala so far has 3,76,004 active COVID-19 cases. In the last 24 hours, the state registered 18,789 new cases and 58 related deaths, as per the official data released by the Union Health Ministry.

