Kerala Lottery Result 18-09-2023: Win Win W 736 Monday Lucky Draw Result DECLARED- Check Full Winners List

Kerala State Lottery Result Monday 18-09-2023: Today's draw for the Kerala Monday, Win Win W 736 lottery is out now. The Kerala Lotteries results for today, September 18, 2023, is released. Win Win W 736 Kerala lottery live results begun at 2.55 p.m. on Monday, with the formal result being released at 3 p.m. The Win Win W lottery draw for today's Kerala lottery outcome 18-09-2023 took place at Gorky Bhavan, close to Bakery Junction, in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Scroll down for the complete winners list.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN WIN W 736 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: WB 322904 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: WF 829016 (KOTTAYAM)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: WA 217540 WB 828451 WC 625780 WD 887011 WE 317805 WF 297452 WG 340096 WH 533946 WJ 890803 WK 979331 WL 445797 WM 697717

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: WA 322904 WC 322904 WD 322904 WE 322904 WF 322904 WG 322904 WH 322904 WJ 322904 WK 322904 WL 322904 WM 322904

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0072 0277 1263 1532 1813 2495 2500 3853 4936 5935 5980 6206 7391 7887 8316 8429 9131 9536

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1391 1668 3580 4027 5303 5873 6092 7485 8422 8922

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0644 0694 1480 2560 3060 4233 4272 6876 7333 7692 7814 7929 8086 8805

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

