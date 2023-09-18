trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2663982
KERALA STATE LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Kerala Lottery Result 18-09-2023: Win Win W 736 Monday Lucky Draw Result DECLARED- Check Full Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 18-09-2023: Win Win W 736 Kerala Lottery result is out now. All Kerala Lottery Win Win W 736 Results are available live on the Zee News English website and keralalotteries.com. Scroll down for complete winners list of Win Win W 736 lucky draw result. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 03:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kerala Lottery Result 18-09-2023: Win Win W 736 Monday Lucky Draw Result DECLARED- Check Full Winners List Kerala State Lottery Result 2023 LIVE

Kerala State Lottery Result Monday 18-09-2023: Today's draw for the Kerala Monday, Win Win W 736 lottery is out now. The Kerala Lotteries results for today, September 18, 2023, is released. Win Win W 736 Kerala lottery live results begun at 2.55 p.m. on Monday, with the formal result being released at 3 p.m. The Win Win W lottery draw for today's Kerala lottery outcome 18-09-2023 took place at Gorky Bhavan, close to Bakery Junction, in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Scroll down for the complete winners list. 

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN WIN W 736 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: WB 322904 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: WF 829016 (KOTTAYAM)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: WA 217540 WB 828451 WC 625780 WD 887011 WE 317805 WF 297452 WG 340096 WH 533946 WJ 890803 WK 979331 WL 445797 WM 697717

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: WA 322904 WC 322904 WD 322904 WE 322904 WF 322904 WG 322904 WH 322904 WJ 322904 WK 322904 WL 322904 WM 322904

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0072  0277  1263  1532  1813  2495  2500  3853  4936  5935  5980  6206  7391  7887  8316  8429  9131  9536

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1391  1668  3580  4027  5303  5873  6092  7485  8422  8922

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0644  0694  1480  2560  3060  4233  4272  6876  7333  7692  7814  7929  8086  8805

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: Win Win W 736 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

